Mischa Barton slams 'Dancing With the Stars'

Los Angeles: Actress Mischa Barton has slammed popular dance reality show "Dancing With the Stars" while comparing it to the "The Hunger Games" franchise.

Barton was voted out from the 22nd season of the American show earlier this year.

But she says she wasn't disappointed because the "popularity contest" was so "awful" and she didn't have a good relationship with her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer," Barton told news website The Ringer.

"I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that's kind of the reason why I agreed to do it.

"That didn't happen. It wasn't collaborative like a choreographer on a film set… I was so confused by it. It was like 'The Hunger Games'. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off," she added.