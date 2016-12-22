Honoured to receive Sahitya Akademi Award: Jerry Pinto

New Delhi: Author Jerry Pinto is delighted to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award 2016, and said he feels honoured that his work has been appreciated.

"I am honoured to be selected by the jury for this prestigious award. I am grateful to every reader and hope that the book has served them well," Pinto told IANS over the telephone from Mumbai.

Pinto's first novel "Em and the Big Hoom" was published in 2012 which tells a compelling story of a troubled Indian family with a 'mentally challenged' mother.

The book is largely based on Pinto's mother and his relationship with her.

"One writes a book with a certain intention in mind which need not be how a reader reads the book. They bring their own personality and life and that is what makes a book so wonderful.

"You can never predict the response to a book and each reader's response recreates the book in his or her likeness," added Pinto.

Along with Pinto there were 23 more authors who were honoured with the award.

Nasira Sharma won the award in Hindi category for her book ‘Paarijat'.

The awards will be presented to the authors here on February 22, 2017.