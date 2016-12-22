Star couple Victoria and David Beckham hire Mel C for gig

London: Star couple David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly hired singer Mel C to perform at their New Year's Eve party.

According to a source, the couple has enlisted Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate to provide the entertainment at their getaway in the Maldives with friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Victoria has been the instigator for the whole trip. She's sorted all the accommodation for both families and ensured Mel is there to perform," the source told The Sun newspaper.

Mel C and Victoria are said to have grown closer in recent months after both turned down the chance to reform the Spice Girls alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B.

"They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback.

"There was no way Mel was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special," the source added.