My awards are a collective applause for my work: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who launched the upcoming international film award titled 'Indian Academy Awards' says he loves awards and considers them the collective applause for his work.

"I love being a movie star and I love awards. After working for some time in the industry, we all reach a point from where we need some kind of applause and recognition. My awards are the collective applause for the work that I have done that year or on a film," Shah Rukh told media here.

"If I haven't got an award, I didn't deserve it.. as an actor, I do not perform keeping any award in mind, it happens," he added.

Indian Academy Awards, conceptualized by Brainstorm Entertainment and executed by Cineyug will held in California to celebrate world cinema of three major film industries - Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the event had Vandana Krishna, Saurabh Pandey of Brainstorm Entertainment, US Consul General Tom Vajda and Aly Morani from Cineyung.

Explaining the idea of celebrating cinema on such huge platform, Shah Rukh, asking people not to compare it to Oscar or any such awards, said: "Bollywood films are hugely respected by American artists. Creating this kind of platform will help us to not only promote our Indian films of different industries, but also create awareness of our work.

"India is one of the old filmmaking countries of the world. So as a member of film industry, I feel it is our responsibility to educate people about our cinema that can resolve lot of misconception about Indian films."

One of the unique factors of the award is film lovers' participation. People can vote their favorite films, stars in over 21 categories from the official website of Indian Academy Awards - www.indianacademeyaward.com

IAA founder Pandey said: "The Indian film industry is going global and the Indian Academy Awards is a celebration of that global, democratic academy that is completely transparent and all encompassing. Our aim with these awards is to bring a sense of realism and credibility to cinema awards in the Indian film industry. This is an academy that never sleeps."

Vajda said: "We are very pleased to support the collaboration between the American and Indian film industries, in a way that recognises and promotes great talent and storytelling in movies. California is a perfect destination to showcase this for both American and Indian audiences".

Indian Academy Awards will be a two days extravaganza of live performances by various superstars of Bollywood including Shah Rukh that will be choreographed by Shiamak Davar along with music and fashion shows on July 7-8, 2017 in Silicon Valley.