Kishwer Merchant enjoying married life

Mumbai: Actress Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her married life with partner and actor Suyyash Rai, and says she feels on top of the world.

She got married to Suyyash on December 16. Kishwer is in love with all the jewels that she bought for her wedding.

"I personally handpicked the jewellery for my wedding functions ... I selected a traditional jadau set for mehendi and diamond jewellery for the reception. I am feeling great, like I'm on the top of the world," Kishwer said in a statement.

The actress, who picked jewellery from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, Vadodara, added: "The ring, the neck piece and everything is just amazing."

Sartaj Gill, Eisha Singh hurt on 'Ek Tha Raka Ek Thi Rani' sets

Actors Sartaj Gill and Eisha Singh - the lead pair of 'Ek Tha Raka Ek Thi Rani' - got injured while shooting for a scene for the TV show.

For the sequence of the ZEE TV show, Sartaj had to lift Eisha and escape from the police. But he tripped while running due to a stone.

"Sarjat tried to shield the blow by keeping her off the ground and was able to save her head from getting hurt. But the stone scraped against Eisha's skin. Sartaj, himself, got hurt in the course of this minor accident," said a source close to the show's makers.

The actress was advised by the medical officers not to remove her bandage. So, to explain the bandage in the show, the makers decided to show a similar accident on screen.

"I am thankful to God that nothing major happened to me, as the stone was just next to me and my head could have been badly hurt. Thanks to Sartaj who saved me in the nick of time. Everyone in the production house was tense when we fell," Eisha said in a statement.

It's fun to be around younger people: Nasirr Khan

Actor Nasirr Khan, who will be seen portraying the character of Pratap Dharmadhikari in TV show 'Yeh Vaada Raha', says he loves to work with young actors as one gets to learn a lot from them.

Nasirr will be essaying the role of the successful owner of a music company in the ZEE TV show.

"It feels like second home here. I started my career with 'Ashirwaad' on Zee TV and here I am, again, doing my third show (after 'Tashan-e-ishq' and 'Amma') in the same year with the channel...I feel it's fun to be around younger people, as you get to learn a lot and the show gives me a chance to do just that," Nasirr said in a statement.

Talking about his role, he said: "As for my character Pratap, I feel as if I am playing myself. I don't have to act, I just have to keep standing up for what's right and supporting the righteous, just like I try and do in real life as well."

When Ritu Barmecha got a happy surprise from brother

Actress Ritu Barmecha, who is currently seen as Neema in "Agar Tum Saath Ho", was in for a pleasant surprise with her brother Rajat's surprise visit when she got home sick during an outdoor shooting schedule in Delhi.

According to a source close to the show's makers, her younger brother and actor Rajat sensed that she was missing home while talking to her over the phone and flew to Delhi from Mumbai.

"Ritu was very excited to see her brother early in the morning as she had the entire day to spend some quality time with him. It was a very fun filled day for her and she got to bond with her brother," the source added.

Ritu says staying away from her family turned out to be challenging for her.

"I absolutely loved shooting in Delhi and spending time with my co-actors. But staying away from my family has been the biggest challenge for me while shooting the show. We have shot the whole show in Delhi, so I was away from home and family for months," Ritu said in a statement.

She added: "I would feel home sick and often cry. My brother's surprise visit was a really sweet gesture and although we have our share of fights, at that moment I realised how much we siblings really love each other."

'Agar Tum Saath Ho' - aired on Zindagi channel -- centres around the journey of a rich Delhi girl, Neema (Ritu), who marries a simple, middle class boy, Ravi (Hitesh Bhardwaj) against her father's wishes.