Chrissy Teigen doesn't own any jewellery

Los Angeles: Model Chrissy Teigen says she doesn't own any piece of jewellery.

The 31-year-old, who has eight-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend, says she is in desperate 'need' of some (jewellery), reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I don't own any jewellery because on shoots, I always have to return it. Note to John... I need jewellery," Teign told Elle magazine.

The 'Lip Sync battle' co-host, who gave birth to her first child in April this year, says she hasn't stripped off to reveal her post-baby body since giving birth until her shoot with the magazine.

"My torso hasn't seen the light of day for many months. This is my first shoot back, post-baby."

Teign also shared that she never wears flat shoes because she finds them too 'uncomfortable' to wear, thus insists on wearing high heeled stilettos because they feel better.