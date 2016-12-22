‘Angel’ and ‘Eye to Eye’ singer Taher Shah forced to leave Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistani singer, Taher Shah, who not only encouraged many unmelodious voices to become a singer but also inspired many unattractive faces to join the industry, has left his hometown Karachi, Pakistan post the continuous death threats by his haters.

Taher Shah rose to fame and became an internet sensation with his viral debut single, "Eye to Eye" in 2013 and followed it up with another song "Angel".

As per the agent of the Pakistani singer, Shah had been receiving death threats for a while now.

Commenting on the matter, Shah's agent said, "Pakistan’s famous singer Taher Shah, who is known for spreading love through his music had been receiving life threats for quite some time".

The agent added, "Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan". The departure was confirmed by the singer's agent, "Even I don’t know where he has gone to but he has left Pakistan for sure".

Shah had recently made his debut with Pakistan’s first online movie.