Actress Emma Stone says her ideas are not taken seriously

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Stone may be lauded as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, but she says her ideas are yet to be taken seriously.

The 28-year-old discussed her path to stardom, including her experiences as a woman in the entertainment industry. She revealed that she often feels weary bringing up her own ideas while filming as they're often brushed under the rug or invalidated reports rollingstone.com.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," she said.

Stone added that there have been several instances where she improvised a line or joke that worked, only to have it given away to her male co-stars.

"I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away. Or it's been me saying, ‘I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' - and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work," Stone said.