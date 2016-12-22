Taapsee Pannu says, ‘Judwaa 2’ will be nice change for her

Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who featured in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama film "Pink" this year, says that her upcoming movie "Judwaa 2" will be a nice change for her.

"Judwaa 2" is an action comedy film, directed by David Dhawan. It will star actor Varun Dhawan in a double role along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee.

"'Judwaa 2' will be a nice switch-over and change for me," Taapsee said on the sidelines of Pride for Women event here on Wednesday.

The actress, who starred in David's directorial "Chashme Baddoor", says she is excited to work with him again.

"It's like back to school and class once again," she said.

Taapsee was honoured with Pride for Women Empowerment Award for her work in cinema.

"It is nice when your hard work is awarded, especially at such a platform because it is not just about acting and actors here. It is about people, who have achieved something in all walks of life," she said.

"So to be standing there and winning an award for your performance in a particular film, I feel that I have done something more than just good acting, it feels you have touched hearts and minds of people," she added.

She also talked about social issues which are plaguing the growth and empowerment of women in India.

"Crime against women, domestic violence... there are so many issues we need to work on," she said.

"The mindset of people has changed towards widows, but there is always scope for much more. A beautiful beginning has already started," she added.