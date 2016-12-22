Sunny Leone is PETA's 'Person of the Year'
Actress Sunny Leone has been chosen for the PETA's person of the year award for her compassion for animals

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone has been chosen for the PETA's person of the year award for her compassion for animals.
 
The 'One Night Stand' actress had earlier featured in an ad campaign by PETA which encouraged people to adopt a homeless dog. 
 
 
"Sunny Leone's kindness proves she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. PETA is calling on people everywhere to follow her compassionate example by adopting- and never buying-companion animals, and by eating healthy, plant-based meals that save animals every time we sit down to eat," PETA's Sachin Bangera aws quoted as saying. 
 
The 35-year-old actress will next be seen shaking a leg on iconic retro song 'Laila Main Laila' in SRK's much-awaited movie 'Raees'. 
 
