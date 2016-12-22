Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan discharged from hospital after birth of son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got discharged from the Breach Candy hospital on Thursday afternoon

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan got discharged from the Breach Candy hospital on Thursday afternoon and returned to her Bandra residence with her newborn child Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.
 
Father Saif Ali Khan was seen holding the baby when the star couple reached their Bandra residence. The actors waved at the media giving them a glimpse of Taimur.
 
 
Taimur is Kareena's first child with Saif, who already has two children, daughter Sara and son Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. 
