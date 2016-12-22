Franca Sozzani, editor in chief of Italian Vogue passes away

New Delhi: Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani passed away in Milan on Thursday. Sozzani who was the editor of the fashion magazine for 28 years died at the age of 66 after battling a yearlong illness.

Grew up in Mantua in northern Italy, Sozzani was one of the most appreciated editors.

She awarded the Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur by French president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012. Recently she received the Swarovski Award for Positive Change at the BFC's Fashion Awards.

Sozzani is survived by son Francesco Carrozzini who is also a famous photographer.