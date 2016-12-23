Model Gigi Hadid refuses to marry singer Zayn Malik
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:51
First Published |
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Victoria's Secret model, One direction, Mind of Mine, Pillowtalk singer, Yolanda Foster, Mohammed Hadid, David Foster, Entertainment News

Model Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to marry singer Zayn Malik.

Los Angeles: Model Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to marry singer Zayn Malik.

Malik, who has been dating Gigi for a year now, recently asked her to marry him. The 21-year-old beauty, however, turned him down because she thought she's too young and "doesn't feel ready to tie the knot", reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Life and Style magazine, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid is another reason why she's not in a rush to marry Malik.

Also read: Gigi Hadid defends relationship with Zayn Malik

"She's seen her mom Yolanda Hadid go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn's the one before she makes a lifetime commitment," the source said, referring to Yolanda's splits from Mohammed Hadid and musician David Foster.   

Tags:
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Victoria's Secret model, One Direction, Mind of Mine, Pillowtalk singer, Yolanda Foster, Mohammed Hadid, David Foster, Entertainment news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 