Singer Chris Brown getting 'serious' with new girlfriend Krista Santiago

Los Angeles: Singer Chris Brown is reportedly getting serious about his new girlfriend Krista Santiago and has given her a key to his house here.

According to a source, Brown wants to prove Santiago that he is committed to her, reports hollywoodlife.com

"Chris and Krista are dating. But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows," the source said.

"But just because they're keeping it quiet doesn't mean it's not passionate. They're into one another heavy. He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.

"But the most serious gift he's given her is the key to his house. That's huge for him because he wants her to know that he's serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open-door policy with her and that's new for him," the source added.