Singer Chris Brown getting 'serious' with new girlfriend Krista Santiago
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:11
First Published |
Chris Brown, Krista Santiago, serious relationship, Karrueche Tran, Rihanna, grass ain't greener, loyal hitmaker, Entertaiment News

Singer Chris Brown is reportedly getting serious about his new girlfriend Krista Santiago

Los Angeles: Singer Chris Brown is reportedly getting serious about his new girlfriend Krista Santiago and has given her a key to his house here. 

According to a source, Brown wants to prove Santiago that he is committed to her, reports hollywoodlife.com

"Chris and Krista are dating. But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows," the source said.

"But just because they're keeping it quiet doesn't mean it's not passionate. They're into one another heavy. He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.

Also read: Singer Chris Brown arrested for threatening woman with gun

"But the most serious gift he's given her is the key to his house. That's huge for him because he wants her to know that he's serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open-door policy with her and that's new for him," the source added.   

 

Tags:
Chris Brown, Krista Santiago, serious relationship, Karrueche Tran, RIHANNA, grass ain't greener, loyal hitmaker, Entertaiment News
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 