Salman Khan to make Mumbai ‘Swachh’; visits Madras Pada slum

Mumbai: To make Mumbai ‘Swach’ Bollywood superstar Salman Khan offered to donate five mobile toilets to the Madras Pada slum of the Aarey Milk Colony.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star, who is the face of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) campaign against open defecation took on Thursday Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) to the Madras Pada showing him the terrible state of affairs in the area.

Recently, the actor met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and accepted BMC’s proposal to be their brand ambassador against open defecation on Sunday.

After the meeting, the actor tweeted and appreciated the workers.

“Met commissioner& officials at BMC office. Soon going to share info about d work, all of them do a thankless job which is fab, Appreciate them.”

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 17, 2016

Salman even pointed a spot where women were forced to defecate in the open as the public toilets there are in a terrible condition pointed out Mr. Dighavkar.

“Salman told me he was ready to repair any number of toilets,” Mr. Dighavkar said. “He expects me to do something for the cause.” Mr. Dighavkar says he called N.V. Rathod, CEO of Aarey Milk Colony, who cited ‘policy’ reasons which prevented any repair or construction on Aarey land. Mr. Dighavkar also said he called the local ward officer, who said he was tired of meeting people about the issue and being denied permission.

While speaking to one of the leading dailies Mr. Rathod said the BMC had not informed him of any such plan. He, however, said a government circular issued in August 2016 prevented new construction in the area, and that the issue was likely to be taken up at the National Green Tribunal hearing on January 3 or 4.

The BMC have now landed in such a situation where they have to put up mobile toilets to get things through.

“We have identified an open space for this, but will need a No-Objection Certificate, and I will have to take it to the Municipal Commissioner,” Mr. Dighavkar said.

"Construction of proper toilet blocks would take at least 6 months to a year,’’ he added.

Till the time of going to press, the actor remained unavailable to requests for comment.