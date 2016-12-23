Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner are not models: Janice Dickinson

Los Angeles: Model Janice Dickinson has slammed reality TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner saying they are not models.

Dickinson called Kendall a "lovely" person before attacking her career in an interview, reports people.com.

"I don't think she's a supermodel, I don't. Give me a break. You think that's supermodel? That is not supermodel. She can't beat me. She can't. Apples and oranges," she said on a TV show "The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro".

Dickinson said she was shocked and disappointed when Kim and husband Kanye West landed their own Vogue cover in 2014, an opinion which was also shared by other celebrities at the time.

"Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy. They're not models! They're reality TV stars! You know modelling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion," she said.