Here’s why Salman Khan ‘hates’ Dangal actor Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Apart from catering the masses with entertaining movies, Bollywood is also known for its 'bromance'. One such 'bromance' couple, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who have had their share of ups and downs, started their friendship with rib-tickling 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Even though the stars did not come together for any other movie, but their friendship has always been the talk of the town.

Recently the 'Sultan' actor, Salman Khan took to his twitter handle and tweeted that he hates Aamir Khan.

SHOCKED...?

Well, don't be surprised that was our first reaction too.

What actually happened was, Salman Khan took to Twitter on Thursday night and wrote, “My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!”

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016

Replying to Salman’s tweets, Aamir replied, “@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your “hate” I feel only love. “I love you like I hate you. Both the films are based on wrestling. While Salman Khan played a washed-out wrestler who gets a chance at redemption, Aamir’s film is inspired by real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters into world-class wrestlers.

@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you" — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 22, 2016

Aamir’s Dangal released on Friday in India but it is already gathering appreciable reviews from critics and celebs alike from everywhere. On Thursday, Aamir held a special screening for Salman’s parents as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s grandmother Krishna.