Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ not to be screened in Pakistan

New Delhi: One of the most awaited films of the year, Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', hit the screens on Friday. However, the fans in Pakistan will be deprived of the stupendous performances put in by all the artists in the film.

Denying the media reports over the release of Dangal in Pakistan, the distributors of the film released a statement saying that the movie will not be screened in Pakistan. The distributors said, "Any news reports to the contrary are false."

This comes a day after Pakistan lifted the temporary ban on Indian films on December 22, which was imposed after the brewing tension between the two countries.

On the business front, the banning of Indian films also resulted in a loss of Rs 150 million by the Pakistan cinema owners.

Addressing the media over the release of Dangal in Pakistan, Aamir Khan while addressing the media said, “Even though the ban over the Bollywood films has now been lifted in Pakistan but still our movie Dangal won't be screened there."

Commenting on the ban of the movie, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani said, "The government had not lifted the ban, it was the cinema owners who lifted it.”

On September 30, Pakistani cinemas had said that they would not screen Indian films, a day after the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association banned Pakistani actors and technicians from shooting in the country till the two neighbouring countries returned to “normalcy”. Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had also asked all Pakistani artists to leave India failing which they would face dire consequences.