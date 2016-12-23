Actor Kunal Kapoor felicitated by Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Dehradun: Actor Kunal Kapoor has been felicitated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.







The actor tweeted a few photographs in which he is seen with Rawat. Kunal thanked him for lending support while shooting in Uttarakhand for his upcoming film "Raagdesh", helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.







"Thank you sir Harish Rawat for felicitating us and for all the support you and Abhinav Thaper have given us for shooting in Uttarakhand," Kunal captioned the images which he shared on Saturday.







The "Rang De Basanti" actor also said that the entire team had a wonderful time shooting in Uttarakhand.







"The entire team of 'Raagdesh' has had a wonderful time shooting in the beautiful Uttarakhand," he wrote.







Also starring Mohit Marwah, the film is based on real events in the Indian Army.