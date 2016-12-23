Model Katie Price to sue Glasgow hotel

Glasgow: English TV personality-model Katie Price is reportedly going to sue a Glasgow hotel that kicked her out following her "loss of 100,000 pounds worth of diamonds" earlier this month.

Mirror.co.uk has reported about her plans to take legal action against the hotel.

The management at the four-star Lorne Hotel is said to have looked in her room for the jewellery but "there was nothing there". They have also been trying to get in touch with the star but without luck.

The hotel manager told The Sun newspaper: "The day after she was asked to leave, she called the hotel to claim that she had left 100,000 pounds worth of jewellery in the hotel.

"Our housekeeper and manager immediately checked the room, which hadn't been cleaned yet, and there was nothing there. We checked straight away but couldn't get her back on the phone. So we replied to the email address she had given us to let her know that nothing had been found."

The hotel also told the newspaper that police were called the night she was kicked out.

"The guest became extremely abusive towards the staff member and so the duty manager agreed to escort them to the room," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: "Once the guest was granted access to the room, they continued to shout abuse and to make matters worse, threw plates at the duty manager, breaking these against the wall.

"The police were called. After the police spoke with the guest for almost an hour, the guest was invited to leave the premises."

A police spokesman confirmed that at around 1.50 a.m. on December 11 police went to the hotel and while "advice was given", no complaint was made and they took no further action.