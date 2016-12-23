Salman Khan overtakes Shah Rukh Khan as top earning celebrity: Forbes India

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has topped the 2016 Forbes India Celebrity 100 List with estimated earnings of Rs 270.33 crore, driven by the success of his films "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Sultan". With this, he has taken the top spot from Shah Rukh Khan.

According to the US magazine, there has not been a single year when either Shah Rukh or Salman has not been No.1 on its Celebrity 100 List.

Shah Rukh -- who has minted Rs 221.75 crore during the year -- has taken the spot thrice, while Salman -- whose total earnings constituted 9.84 per cent of the total wealth (Rs 2,745 crore) of all the top 100 Indian celebrities for 2016 -- has got it twice.

In the fifth Forbes India Celebrity 100 List, the ranking is based on two parameters: Estimates of entertainment-related earnings and estimates of fame during the period October 2015 to September 2016. The top five names include Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Among the women, Priyanka Chopra -- whose fame in the US has got a boost with "Quantico" -- earned Rs 76 crore, while Deepika Padukone -- who has also forayed into the west with "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" -- made Rs 69.75 crore, according to the magazine.