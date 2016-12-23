'Enna Sona' from OK Jaanu is magically beautiful

New Delhi: After creating a storm with the ‘Humma’ song, the new love chant ‘Enna Sona’ from the upcoming movie ‘Ok Jaanu’ is out and it’s unusually romantic.

Crooned by the ‘king of love songs’ Arijit Singh, the song is a treat for the eyes and the ears.

Enna Sona was released on Friday and the music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman.

The chemistry Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor share is sizzling and it will surely remind you of the Aashiqui 2.

The song starts with Aditya and Shraddha taking a selfie after their first fight and slowly the romance melts into some beautiful moments. It will give you some relationship goals for sure as the song has an emotional appeal.

The aesthetics, the music and the overall presentation of the song is beautiful and makes you fall in love all over again.

So all the ‘jaanus’ out there, listen to this soulful song and relive the magic of love.

Watch the song here: