Blac Chyna 'not apologising' to Kardashian family

Los Angeles: Singer Blac Chyna is reportedly "not apologising" to the Kardashian family for fighting with Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model separated from her "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Rob, with whom she shares one-month-old daughter Dream, last weekend. And despite members of the famous family claiming that Chyna isn't good for Rob, she is refusing to back out, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship," a source told HollywoodLife.com.

The source added: "What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

"Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising."

The news comes after it was reported that the reality star, who has her own show "Rob & Chyna" with the 29-year-old sock entrepreneur, was "not invited" to spend Christmas with Rob's mother Kris Jenner.