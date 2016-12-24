Lara Stone can't walk in high heels

Los Angeles: Model Lara Stone says she finds it hard to walk in high heel shoes.

"I can't walk heels, so the catwalk is not really for me," Stone told website Net-a-Porter's The Edit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The style icon says she gets "super nervous" and starts "shaking" before hitting the runway. So, she was relieved when she landed a contract with Calvin Klein and avoided catwalk appearances.

Speaking about her fear, she said: "I get super nervous. Like, shaking. I hate being on any kind of stage. But I got really lucky: I did one or two seasons then I got my contract with Calvin Klein, so for four or five years I couldn't do any shows because I was exclusive to them. It was great! Now I'll do one or two.

"I've got my son - I don't want to be on a big fashion tour for a month if I don't have to be."

She said that she used to be teased for her appearance when she was younger.

"I was scouted when I was 13 or 14. We were on a big family holiday to Paris when I was spotted on the metro by a lady who was the wife of an agent at Elite. It was the most confusing thing ever - I was definitely not attractive.

"I was a geeky teenager; awkward and thin and lanky and weird. And I had strange teeth. At school, they used to tease me: 'As if you're a model!' They called me Skeleton. Being a model was the furthest thing from my mind, ever. I'm still not sure I'm entirely qualified."