I don't do public displays of affection: Olly Murs
By
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 07:25
First Published |
Olly Murs, Singer, Los Angeles, X Factor, Murs, Nighclub, London, UK

I don't do public displays of affection: Olly Murs

Los Angeles: Singer Olly Murs has vowed that he will no longer indulge in public displays of affection.
 
The "Grow Up" hitmaker has vowed never to be caught kissing a girl in front of spying paparazzi again after he was snapped smooching a stranger in a nightclub in London last year.
 
The 32-year-old pop star wrote a song called "Private", about the moment he locked lips with his admirer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
 
 
He said: "It was my fault. I got caught kissing a girl last year in London after 'X Factor' in a nightclub and that was put in the paper. I have obviously been out partying this year, I was with this girl.
 
"We were just chatting and she was trying to kiss me, trying to get my attention. In the lyrics of 'Private', I allude to the fact that I don't do public displays of affection because I have been there and it doesn't work for me. If you want me to take you somewhere private, then we can kiss and do all that sort of stuff," he added. 
Tags:
Olly Murs, Singer, Los Angeles, X Factor, Murs, Nighclub, London, uk
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 