Matthew McConaughey faked Australian accent for women
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 10:10
Actor Matthew McConaughey faked an Australian accent for a year to woo women.

The 47-year-old lived in New South Wales for a year when he was 19 years old, and says that upon his return to the US, he spent some time pretending he had picked up the distinct Australian accent while he was there, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The ladies kinda were (into it), which is why I was doing it. And also I was playing a trick," McConaughey said on the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday evening.

"There's a lot of my fraternity brothers out there now going, 'You son of a b***h, you did fake that for a year.' Yeah, I did."

 

 

