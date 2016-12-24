Bigg Boss 10: Here’s why troublemaker Priyanka Jagga left the walled house

Mumbai: Troublemaker Priyanka Jagga Muise has left no stone unturned to create havoc inside the Bigg Boss house from the first day of the reality TV series hosted by Salman Khan. With every passing day, Jagga became most hated mate in the house and justified it with a string of ugly fights and nasty comments.

Jagga has been twice evicted from the show but was time and again brought-in as she helped the show with its TRP.

Although Jagga has been creating troubles inside the walled house from a long time, but her recent behaviour crossed all limits. In the latest luxury task, Priyanka crossed all limits - she called her fellow housemate Lopamudra a ‘slut’ and even made fun of Manu Punjabi's deceased mother.

The consequence of her ill behaviour made the host, Salman Khan, to throw her out of the show on Friday's episode. When Priyanka was asked to explain her behaviour she replied saying, “main to phir karungi”. Being offended and agitated with her carefree attitude, Salman asked her to leave the house and even added that he would leave the show if she continues to be the part of the series.

Earlier, Priyanka's brother Sameer Jagga shared the news that the troublemaker is unwell and might just leave the show mid-way on his Facebook wall. However, the scenario suggests that Priyanka was thrown out of the show because of her disgraceful behaviour.

In the later post that has now been deleted, Sameer has lashed out at the makers of the show and Salman Khan saying, “TRP ka Darama hai BIGG BOSS ka Abhi bhi priyanka ka naam use kar raha hai or End tak karaigai.”