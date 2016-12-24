Bohemia, Tony Kakkar and Gauahar Khan elevate this party season with 'Teri Kamar Pe'

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Tony Kakkar, along with international rap sensation Bohemia and the gorgeous Gauahar Khan have set the mood this party season with their latest track 'Teri Kamar Pe'.

The track, which was launched on 22 December on YouTube, has already garnered over 4 lakh views. Tony’s last song 'Car Mein Music Baja' was also loved by the fans, helping it cross 20 million hits on YouTube.

The song opens with a melody that bursts into some R&B beats and adding some cherry on top were some sexy moves by Gauahar Khan.

While talking about his latest release, composer-singer Tony Kakkar said, "I wanted to create a track that could rock the joint when played in the club but still have melody and a soul. That’s what differentiates a song from just noise. I have worked with Bohemia in the past as well and it is always a pleasure to collaborate with an artist with such great talent."

"It is a romantic video that depicts love at first sight. So we needed a face that would evoke that emotion from the viewers and who better than Gauahar Khan for that," he added.

Watch the video of 'Teri kamar pe'