Hollywood celebs pray for Carrie Fisher's speedy recovery
By
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 13:38
First Published |
The 'Star Wars' actress is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack

Los Angeles: Celebrities and public figures are rushing to Twitter to wish 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher a speedy recovery after she went into full cardiac arrest while aboard a plane on Friday.
 
The 'Star Wars' actress is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack while in transit from London to Los Angeles. 
 
L.A. County Fire Department paramedics performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Fisher upon landing and rushed her to a local hospital, reports variety.com. 
 
 
Her 'Star Wars' co-stars took to social media to send wishes.
 
"Sending all our love" to Fisher," Mark Hamill tweeted.
 
 
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' franchise, wrote on Twitter: "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favourite princess right now."
 
 
Many sent Fisher words of comfort and encouragement, including 'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo, who wrote "May the force be with you Carrie Fisher".
 
 
Others expressed dismay at the turn of events, even blaming 2016 for the incident. 
 
Patton Oswalt tweeted: "Goddamit 2016 enough already."
 
 
Comedian Billy Eichner wrote: "We are not losing Carrie Fisher. Do you hear me? We are not losing Carrie Fisher. Love you."
 
 
"Send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister Carrie Fisher F**k no. F**k no", Courtney Love Cobain posted. 
 
"No. No. No. Praying for Carrie Fisher," Josh Gad posted. 
 
 
 
