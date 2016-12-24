Hollywood celebs pray for Carrie Fisher's speedy recovery

Los Angeles: Celebrities and public figures are rushing to Twitter to wish 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher a speedy recovery after she went into full cardiac arrest while aboard a plane on Friday.

The 'Star Wars' actress is now in stable condition after suffering a massive heart attack while in transit from London to Los Angeles.

L.A. County Fire Department paramedics performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Fisher upon landing and rushed her to a local hospital, reports variety.com.

Her 'Star Wars' co-stars took to social media to send wishes.

"Sending all our love" to Fisher," Mark Hamill tweeted.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' franchise, wrote on Twitter: "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favourite princess right now."

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

Many sent Fisher words of comfort and encouragement, including 'Stranger Things' actor Gaten Matarazzo, who wrote "May the force be with you Carrie Fisher".

May the force be with you @carrieffisher — Gaten Matarazzo (@GatenM123) December 23, 2016

Others expressed dismay at the turn of events, even blaming 2016 for the incident.

Patton Oswalt tweeted: "Goddamit 2016 enough already."

GODDAMIT 2016 ENOUGH ALREADY. https://t.co/0JiXxSSGtc — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 23, 2016

Comedian Billy Eichner wrote: "We are not losing Carrie Fisher. Do you hear me? We are not losing Carrie Fisher. Love you."

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

"Send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister Carrie Fisher F**k no. F**k no", Courtney Love Cobain posted.

"No. No. No. Praying for Carrie Fisher," Josh Gad posted.