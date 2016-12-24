'Sex and the City 3' gets go-ahead

Los Angeles: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has reportedly signed up for 'Sex and the City 3'.

The 51-year-old, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the iconic TV show and movies, is expected to start filming on the romantic comedy movie sequel along with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), reports radaronline.com.

"All the women are officially signed up for 'Sex and the City 3'. The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women," said a source.

'Sex and the City' is based on the original books, a collection of essays by Candace Bushnell, based on her and her friends' lifestyles.

Parker came close to skipping the third reunion over issues with the script, but it's understood that "tweaks" have been made to persuade her to get on board.

"There was a lot of back and forth. Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn't like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.

"The full green light for 'Sex and the City 3' the movie is really new. Everyone's happy with how things have turned out and they can't wait to get started working together again," the source added.

However, it's unclear whether actress Kim Cattrall will be joining the cast, as Bushnell is listed as being involved instead.

Shooting for the film is expected to start in the summer.