Proud to be your daughter: Sonam to Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Wishing actor-producer Anil Kapoor lots of love on his 60th birthday on Saturday, actress Sonam Kapoor says she is 'so proud' to be his daughter.

Sonam shared her childhood photo on Instagram in which Anil can be seen carrying her in his arms.

She captioned the image which she posted on Saturday: "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me -- Jim Valvano. Happy happy birthday daddy! I'm so proud to be your daughter. I hope I make you proud everyday. Love you lots."

Actor Anupam Kher also wished Anil with whom he has worked in more than 30 films.

"Dear Anil Kapoor, if 'a complete man' exists then you are almost there. Great actor, great family man and a great friend. Happy birthday," tweeted Anupam.

The two actors have featured together in films like 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Deewana Mastana','Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate', '1942 A Love Story', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Beta', 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Tezaab'.