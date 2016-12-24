Veteran Kannada actor Chetan Ramarao breathes his last in Mysuru

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actor, Chetan Ramarao (76) passed away at a hospital in Mysuru on Friday evening after long battle with illness.

Ramarao had acted in more than 350 films in his five-decade long career. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and grandchildren.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the actor's residence on Saturday to pay his last respects to the departed soul. The Chief Minister said that Ramarao's demise had created a big void in the Kannada film industry.