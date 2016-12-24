Bigg Boss 10: Why is Mona Lisa’s boyfriend upset with her?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa’s closeness with co-contestant Manu Punjabi on the controversial show has hurt her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

The Bhojpuri actor said he is upset with Mona but not in a way that he will hit her.

“I am upset with her (Mona) but not in a way that I will hit her and all. It’s been eight years we are dating. I know her. She is mine and will always remain in my heart,” Vikrant said.

“We have seen things that show us that there is something between them. Looking at the show, it seems she is easy to woo but in reality she is someone who can take the shit out of you,” he added.

Mona Lisa and Manu Punjabi have been in news for quite some time. Be it their closeness inside the Bigg Boss house or thier intimate pictures, the contestants have managed to grab some eyeballs.