Clea to appear in 'Doctor Strange' sequel: Jon Spaihts

Los Angeles: Jon Spaihts, who has penned the story and screenplay of 'Doctor Strange', says the sequel to the film will feature the character Clea, a powerful sorcerer who is also the Sorcerer Supreme's love interest.

"She's a tricky character to interpret because her uncle is a kind of fire-headed omnipotent god and she's kind of a hot babe who studies magic," Spaihts told Comic Book Resource.

"That's a tricky relationship to bring out of a comic book and on to a movie screen. But she's a really compelling character as a foil, a love interest, a colleague of Doctor Strange's, and she always carries with her that width of mystery as to whether she is human, and how human, and what that means for his relationship to her. So we might find a way to introduce her to the story," he added, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Clea is a powerful sorcerer who rules over the Dark Dimension as its princess. Despite her underworld residence, Clea is not a villain. In fact, she continues to rule over the Dark Dimension in order to keep it from spilling into the material world.

In the comic book series, she is said to meet Doctor Strange when he enters the Dark Dimension to battle otherworldly entities, and the princess comes to his aid.

The two later fall in love, and Clea works with Doctor Strange to help keep their homes separate.