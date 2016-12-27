I feel like a role model for other women: Kristen Taekman
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 07:25
First Published |
Kristen Taekman, The Real Housewives of New York City, Ashley Madison, idol for women

Kristen Taekman believes she is a role model

Los Angeles: Actress Kristen Taekman, who appeared on seasons six and seven of "The Real Housewives of New York City", believes she is a role model for women.
 
 
She feels she can help people after she handled infidelity by Josh, her husband of 11 years. Josh was revealed to have an account with extramarital-affair website Ashley Madison.
 
 
"I do feel like a role model for other women when it comes to my husband and what we went though," pagesix.com quoted Kristen as saying.
 
 
She added the scandal didn't make her feel bad about herself or their marriage.
 

Also Read: Clea to appear in 'Doctor Strange' sequel: Jon Spaihts

 
Taekman said: "I never questioned my swagger. The problem was not me at all. There was never one time that I questioned my looks. I know my own truth, and I am very confident in my relationship. People can believe what ever they want.
 
 
"I am a very strong and confident woman in my relationship, my man and my love, and that is all that matters. That drama was not on the show, so we have moved past that. Things are good."
 
Tags:
Kristen Taekman, The Real Housewives of New York City, Ashley Madison, idol for women
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.