Never been able to perfect winged eyeliner: Hailey Baldwin

Los Angeles: Model Hailey Baldwin has never been able to perfect winged eyeliner.

The 20-year-old, who launched her beauty line in August this year, says she is a "huge fan" of the beauty trend, which accentuates the eye area with a simple sleek of kohl liner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Baldwin told W Magazine: "I am a huge fan of the winged eye but could never actually do this on myself. Yes, I am obsessed with watching beauty tutorials; I love those videos that are sped up."

Baldwin says she designed her own cosmetics line based on all her ‘go-to’ cosmetic essentials she can't live without.

"I love glowing, fresh skin so I really love all the products in my collection that help me to achieve that look. Glow Beauty Balm really illuminates your skin and is amazing for wearing on its own or as a primer. I love that it is unisex, I actually first smelt it on a guy," she said.