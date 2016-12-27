Never been able to perfect winged eyeliner: Hailey Baldwin

By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 09:10
First Published |
Hailey Baldwin, Model, W Magazine, Los Angeles, beauty trend, winged eyeliner, Entertainment News

Model Hailey Baldwin has never been able to perfect winged eyeliner.

Los Angeles: Model Hailey Baldwin has never been able to perfect winged eyeliner. 

The 20-year-old, who launched her beauty line in August this year, says she is a "huge fan" of the beauty trend, which accentuates the eye area with a simple sleek of kohl liner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Baldwin told W Magazine: "I am a huge fan of the winged eye but could never actually do this on myself. Yes, I am obsessed with watching beauty tutorials; I love those videos that are sped up."

Baldwin says she designed her own cosmetics line based on all her ‘go-to’ cosmetic essentials she can't live without.

Also read: Hailey Baldwin's inspired by Rihanna 

"I love glowing, fresh skin so I really love all the products in my collection that help me to achieve that look. Glow Beauty Balm really illuminates your skin and is amazing for wearing on its own or as a primer. I love that it is unisex, I actually first smelt it on a guy," she said.    

Tags:
Hailey Baldwin, Model, W Magazine, Los Angeles, beauty trend, winged eyeliner, Entertainment news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.