Zsa Zsa Gabor's sibling rivalry story with Eva Gabor

Los Angeles: Hollywood's popular socialite and actress Zsa Zsa Gabor was so competitive with sister Eva that she wouldnt give her a freebie from her skin-care line, according to the late stars former houseboy Aaron Tonken.

"I remember dropping off Zsa Zsa's face cream, and she specifically instructed not to leave it (with Eva) unless she wrote a check for $5.25. And when I would return, the first thing she would say to me is, ‘Who do you think is more beautiful?'" pagesix.com quoted Tonken as saying.

He added: "Eva was always kind, but Zsa Zsa was verbally abusive. I remember always thinking I was working for the wrong sister. Zsa Zsa was only nice to people who met her on the outside briefly."

Also read: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian sparks nose job speculation

The houseboy, who says he lived in Gabor's guest house for a year in the 1990s, was fired by Gabor, and in 2004, Tonken went to prison for defrauding charity gala donors.

Gabor passed away at her Bel-Air home here on December 18 after suffering a heart attack.