G Suraj renders apology to Tamannaah and other heroines for his sexist comments

Chennai: Famous Tollywood director G Suraj recent interview to an independent channel irked famous actors like Tamannaah and Nayantara.

In the video that was surfaced Suraj is heard saying that heroines are bound to act in glamorous roles as they receive 'remuneration' for that. He even added that to meet the audience demands the heroines should wear short dresses. This statement was made by the director when he was asked on why actresses should wear short clothes in films.

Now, the ‘Kathi Sandai’ director has rendered an apology letter to Tamannaah and other heroines in the industry.

While talking to media, he said “My statement was not meant to hurt anyone. It was a fun comment which I believed would be accepted in good taste. I express my apology if my statement had offended anyone. I feel very sad and I am sorry.”

Tamannaah took to her Twitter handle and slammed Suraaj.