Union demands 'Padmavati' maker pay for painter's death

Mumbai: Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union has demanded compensation for the family of a painter who died last week on the sets of 'Padmavati', directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here.

Union General Secretary Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav has said the union will issue a notice to Bhansali and seek damages to the painter's family at the earliest.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali should give death compensation as soon as possible. We even urge Film City authorities not to allow construction of sets or shooting without safety measures," he said.

"We would want them at least to provide ambulances or provide us a place where we could necessitate this facility from our union," Shrivastav said in a statement.

"The safety rules and norms are not followed or taken care of while constructing huge sets and thus such accidents occur. We will soon send a notice to the production house," he added.

The accident happened on the sets of "Padmavati" at Film City in Goregaon here on December 23 afternoon.

Shrivastav said: "These days, producers and directors of big productions spend considerably, but do not take care of workers who toil hard. Just like an actor is taken care of on the sets, there should be a facility of ambulance, safety belt and safety cap and other safety measures taken for the benefit of the workers who toil on the sets."

"These safety measures should not only be applicable to stars but the entire unit connected to the particular film."

The painter, Mukesh Dakia, suffered a head injury and was declared dead at a hospitalwhen he was taken there. The Aarey Colony police station has registered a complaint and the investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, the film's lead actress, tweeted and expressed grief over the worker's demise. "Shocked and saddened by the news... May his soul rest in peace and my most sincere condolences to his family."