Here's the latest scoop on Salman Khan's grand birthday bash with family, friends
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 14:17
First Published |
Salman Khan, Salman Khan birthday, Panvel, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ahil, Arpita Khan Sharma

Bhai celebrates birthday with family, friends

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan brought in his 51st birthday on Tuesday with a grand celebration with his family members and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel.
 
The party happened on Monday evening, and photographs from the celebration made their way to social media.
 
Looking dapper in a black shirt and formal pants, Salman was all smiles. He cut the cake with his nephew Ahil, son of the actor's sister Arpita Khan Sharma.
 
 
Others in attendance were Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.
 
For his birthday, Salman launched his much-awaited mobile app Being In Touch.
 
Check out the pictures here: 
 
 

#SalmanKhan with #RemoDesouza at his bday bash !!

A photo posted by Azhar Khan (@beingazharkhan) on

Tags:
Salman Khan, Salman Khan birthday, Panvel, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Bina Kak, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ahil, arpita khan sharma
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.