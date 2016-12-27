‘Mr Deeds’ Salman Khan and the art of launching newcomers

Mumbai: The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood Salman Khan turned 51 today.

Thought the ‘Sultan’ actor who has a history of troubled relationships and strings of court cases against him has created a negative image for himself, in the year 2007 Salman re-established himself by setting up the Being Human brand. With this venture he started to spend money and time in charitable work. His foundation runs a lifestyle brand that provides medical help and education to needy children.

Salman Khan's generosity and helping hand has not been limited only to the 'aam admi', he has gone ahead and helped some of the newcomers to make their foray into the Indian film industry. Referred to as the 'Godfather of Bollywood', Salman has been mentors for many actors, music directors and directors of Bollywood.

Here's a list of the stars who owe their success to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan':

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is currently one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. This Indian-origin British model made her foray into Bollywood with her 'erotic' role in Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover starrer 'Boom' and later shot to fame with her role in ‘Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?’ opposite superstar Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, the 'Baar Baar Dekho' actress was given the opportunity to work in the Varun Dhawan directorial 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?' by Salman Khan.

Zarine Khan:

The 'plump' and cute Bollywood actress Zarine Khan made her debut in the film industry with 'Veer' opposite Salman Khan. 'The Hate Story 3' actress who wanted to become a doctor ended up with acting by joining Subhash Ghai's film school Whistling Woods. It was where Salman Khan noticed her and decided to cast her for his friend Anil Sharma's film Veer.

Daisy Shah:

Daisy Shah made her foray into Bollywood with 'Jai Ho' opposite Salman Khan. It is known that Salman was the mentor and that this dancer-choreographer was last seen in 'Hate Story 3'.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of actors Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. This actress too made her debut opposite Salman Khan in 2010 with 'Dabangg'. Salman has been the mentor of this star kid and played a significant role in Sonakshi's career.

Athiya Shetty:

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Bollywood star Suneil Shetty. She was launched by Salman Khan opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 'Hero'. She has also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and a Filmfare award nomination for the Best Female Debut category.

Sooraj Pancholi:

Son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, Sooraj Pancholi made his debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' opposite Athiya Shetty. The film was produced by Salman Khan and directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Arjun Kapoor:

Son of Bollywood actor Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has always considered Salman Khan to be his mentor. It was Sallu Bhai who made him lose a ton of weight before making his debut with 'Ishaqzaade'.

Zaheer:

Zaheer is the son of Salman Khan's friend. If reports are to believed Salman will launch Zaheer in the Hindi adaptation of a Punjabi romcom 'Jatt and Juliet'.

Ahan Shetty: Ahan Shetty is the son of Suniel Shetty and younger brother of Athiya Shetty. Although he will be launched by Sajid Nadiawala but he is mentored by Salman Khan.

The most eligible bachelor of Bollywood Salman Khan is known for his generosity and has successfully managed to garner a strong fan following.

We wish the superstar a very happy birthday and hope that he continues with his work to entertain the masses.