Being a daughter of a superstar – Aishwarya R. Dhanush and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda

On NewsX we bring you the two very special daughters of the living legends of our Indian Cinema - Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

In conversation with these two daughters we try to find out how is it being the daughter of a megastar father. Aishwaryaa also told us about her first book 'Standing on an Apple Box'. She said that this book is based on her real life incidences and how she gave such a unique name to this book.

She dedicates this book to all the celebrity kids.