Saif Ali Khan praises 'Dangal', terms Aamir Khan 'phenomenal'
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 23:45
Saif said Dangal is one of the best movies he had ever seen | Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, who saw "Dangal" on Tuesday, praised the movie and termed Aamir Khan a "phenomenal actor".

"It is really good. One of the best movies I've ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, has already decided, that it is an amazing film," said Saif at the PVR Cinema here.

Saif, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Kareena Kapoor, said that the new mother is at home.

"She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it," he said to queries if Kareena has watched the film.

As Salman Khan turned a year older, Saif extended his wishes too. "I'll wish him personally but Happy Birthday Salman Bhai," he said.

Saif is on leave and will resume work only in mid-January when he flies abroad for a schedule of Raja Krishna Menon's "Chef".

