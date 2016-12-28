Margot Robbie tattooed her wedding date on guests
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:33
A photo of Margot Robbie tattooing a friend has appeared on the website.

Canberra: Actress Margot Robbie is said to have 'tattooed' the date of her wedding to assistant director Tom Ackerley on her guests.

According to Australian newspaper The Courier Mail, the "Suicide Squad" actress, who got married last week, etched 19 in Roman numerals on her friends, the date of her wedding, reports mirror.co.uk.

A photo of Robbie tattooing a friend has appeared on the website, with another friend of the star's posting an image proudly showing off their ‘XIX' inking.

The couple got married last week in front of around 50 guests in Coorabell, near Byron Bay in Australia.

 

 

