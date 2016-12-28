Actor Benedict Cumberbatch 's mother thinks he is taking on 'Sherlock' alter-ego

London: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says his mother and actress Wanda Ventham thinks he is morphing into his "Sherlock" alter-ego.

Cumberbatch plays the brilliant but eccentric Sherlock Holmes in the eponymous BBC drama. And the actor said he has started to take on the detective's abrupt and impatient nature.

In an interview to Radio Times, the 40-year-old actor also joked that his mother thought he became "much curter" with her during filming for the series, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "I do get affected by it (the role). There's a sense of being impatient. My mum says I'm much curter with her when I'm filming 'Sherlock'."

The London-born actor added that it was amazing to play a complex role, with Sherlock going through "very bleak" moments as well as "funny" ones since the show first aired in 2010.

The show will be back on the Indian small screen with season four next year. It will air from January 7, 2017 on AXN.