London: Actress Emilia Fox wishes she didn't take celebrities for granted when her parents -- actors Edward Fox and Joanna David -- used to invite their famous friends over for Christmas.

Emilia thinks the celebrities' lives influenced her to choose her career path, but she regrets not talking to them more, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Christmas always sticks in my mind as my mum would always do big Christmases with such a variety of people," Emilia said.

"Amazing actors like Lindsay Anderson or Fred Zinnemann, who directed my father in 'The Day of the Jackal'. As a child you just take them for granted as your mum's friends, but now I wish I could sit down with them and ask them all these questions because I'm fascinated by their lives," she added.

Emilia added: "When people say to me, 'Do you think acting is in your blood?' I always said 'No', but I definitely feel the people I met and the stories they had to tell has given me a better understanding of the highs and lows of acting. That's what acting is -- telling stories."