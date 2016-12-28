Rapper Drake and singer Jennifer Lopez spark dating rumours

Los Angeles: A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it's a confirmation that they are dating each other.
The photograph appeared on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Lopez, nestled in his grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.
Rumours of a relationship emerged earlier this month when Drake attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that she went to.
