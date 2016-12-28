Rapper Drake and singer Jennifer Lopez spark dating rumours
By
| Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 16:51
First Published |
Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Canadian rapper, Rumours of a relationship, Las Vegas, Los angeles, Entertainment News

A new photograph featuring Jennifer Lopez and Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that they are dating each other

Los Angeles: A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it's a confirmation that they are dating each other.

The photograph appeared on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, reports dailymail.co.uk.

 
Lopez, 47, was the first to post the snuggling photograph, which sees Drake, 30, wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

Lopez, nestled in his grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.

Rumours of a relationship emerged earlier this month when Drake attended two of Lopez's Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that she went to. 

Tags:
Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Canadian rapper, Rumours of a relationship, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Entertainment news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.