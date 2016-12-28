Bigg Boss 10 control room video leak again sparks scripted allegations

New Delhi: Every year Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss faces allegations of being scripted as the show itself is only based on arbitrary controversies.

A new leaked video shared by The Khabri, an online page is now crowding up the scene showing technicians monitoring the day to day happenings, are keeping a check on who says what on the show and further deciding what content should be send on air.

The video surprisingly emerged only after the controversial eviction of contestant Priyanka Jagga.

Priyanka, whose all of sudden exit is already buzzing outside the house is being considered as one of the most famous incidents in the history of Bigg Boss.

Jagga claimed the show is scripted and later received an unceremonious exit from the show.

She further claimed that a lot of real stuff was edited in a Facebook live video when she was slammed by a show follower for her intolerable conduct on the show.

With the new video being leaked out of Bigg Boss control room bewildering the viewers, might again hint the fans that everything happening inside the house can be scripted and decorated.

But it is not the first time that the show is being called scripted as the evicted and troubled contestants have been doing the same drill since the show’s inception.