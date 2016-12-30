It's total crap: Shakti Kapoor on dragging Shraddha from Farhan's apartment
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:42
Mumbai: With rumours doing the rounds in Bollywood about Shakti Kapoor dragging his daughter Shraddha Kapoor from Farhan Akhtar's apartment, the latter has finally reacted to the incident and said that all such news is totally false.

“That’s total crap! It’s all s**t. somebody else also called me to inform me about this, but don’t believe it. It’s total, total, TOTAL crap,” Shakti Kapoor told Bollywoodlife.

“See I have been in this industry for over 35 years now. I know what happens so we don’t react to such things. It’s okay,” Shakti added.

Since the launch of 'Rock on 2' there were rumours about Farhan Akhtar's link up with Shraddha Kapoor, who it is alleged to have moved in with the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor.

Farhan's name was also linked with Aditi Rao Hydari, after both were seen together in the movie 'Wazir'. 

