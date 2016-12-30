Actor Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in biopic 'First Man'
By
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:23
First Published |
Ryan Gosling, Neil Armstrong, First Man, Damien Chazelle, director, La La Land, hollywood, actor, Josh Singer, First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, Entertainment News, Los Angeles, USA

Actor Ryan Gosling to star in the upcoming film 'First Man', a biopic on the life of Neil Armstrong

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Gosling will join hands with his "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle to star in the upcoming film "First Man", a biopic on the life of Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the Moon.

Chazelle will direct the film from a script by Josh Singer.

According to sources, the film will go on floors in early 2017, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will be based on James Hansen's biography "First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong" and tell the story of NASA's mission to land a man on the Moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969.

A visceral, first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost -- on Armstrong and on US -- of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.  

Tags:
Ryan Gosling, Neil Armstrong, First Man, Damien Chazelle, Director, La La Land, Hollywood, actor, Josh Singer, First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, Entertainment news, Los Angeles, USA
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.