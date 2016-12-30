Actor Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in biopic 'First Man'

Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Gosling will join hands with his "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle to star in the upcoming film "First Man", a biopic on the life of Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the Moon.

Chazelle will direct the film from a script by Josh Singer.

According to sources, the film will go on floors in early 2017, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will be based on James Hansen's biography "First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong" and tell the story of NASA's mission to land a man on the Moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969.

A visceral, first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost -- on Armstrong and on US -- of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.